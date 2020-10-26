Ray’s Pub in Akron cited for serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited Ray’s Pub in Akron after agents saw customers being served alcoholic beverages around 10:20 p.m.
Under restrictions meant to slow the spread of coronavirus, bars and restaurants are not allowed to serve alcohol after 10 p.m.
The OIU said patrons ordered the drinks before 10 p.m.
Two bars in Columbus were also cited Saturday night.
Midway Bar was cited after agents saw 100 people in an upstairs bar area with no social distancing. Agents also saw bartenders not asking for identification from young-looking patrons; five people were charged with underage drinking violations.
El Huarache Mexican Grill was cited after agents saw patrons drinking at 12:25 a.m.
The three cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Karma Kafé in Akron was cited Friday night after agents saw people drinking there at 1 a.m. The permit holder for Karma Kafé fled when agents arrived.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.