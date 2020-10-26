Why is Cleveland getting so much rain right now? Blame Zeta.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread rain is in the forecast Thursday, and the source is, in part, Tropical Storm Zeta.
This morning, Zeta is located just southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, where it is producing 70 mph winds.
It’s quite close to achieving hurricane strength this morning.
Zeta will bring hurricane conditions and storm surge to portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula tonight and early tomorrow.
Tropical storm conditions will occur over extreme western Cuba beginning later today.
Zeta is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
There is a risk of storm surge, heavy rainfall, and wind impacts from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.
Unfortunately, Zeta won’t just be dissipating once it makes landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.
The storm is forecast to move inland, and its remnants will move through the lower Ohio Valley and Appalachia late in the work week.
Zeta’s remnants will merge with a strong storm system currently sitting over the Intermountain West.
The two will bring widespread heavy rain to our area Thursday and Thursday night.
Any change in Zeta’s forecast track will reflect a change to our local forecast.
At this time, we are expecting widespread rain around an inch, or more, during the day Thursday.
If you have outdoor plans for Thursday, you will certainly want to have an indoor backup plan.
