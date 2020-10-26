Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffers season-ending knee injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season after undergoing more testing on his injured leg on Monday.
The team announced that Beckham, who is in his second season with the Browns, suffered a torn ACL in his knee.
Beckham went down with the injury while chasing down an interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Browns medical staff helped Beckham off the field, but he was unable to return to the game.
In seven games this season, Beckham scored four total touchdowns.
Cleveland will now be tasked with replacing Beckham’s production, which will likely come in part from Rashard Higgins. In Beckham’s absence on Sunday, Higgins gained 110 receiving yards, including a critical fourth-quarter catch in the closing minutes of the game.
The Browns are still without star running back Nick Chubb, who continues to nurse a injury to his knee.
Cleveland will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
