Spin scooters offer free rides to the polls on election day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The electric scooter company Spin is offering free rides on election day to help Cleveland voters get to the polls.
On Nov. 3, all Spin riders can use the code “SPINTOVOTE” to receive a $10 credit that can be used to travel to their local polling location, according to a press release.
The company cited a 2018 Tufts University survey that showed that many people ages 18 to 29 who registered to vote in 2016 but did not said the reason was because they did not have transportation.
“Transportation should not be a barrier to exercising one’s constitutional rights,” said Holly Gordon of Spin. “We hope to help anyone in Cleveland who wants to vote, get to their local polling station.”
The company said it will concentrate its scooters in parts of town where polling locations are closed or there is a lack of public transportation, according to the release.
Spin’s black and orange electric scooters have become ubiquitous in Cleveland’s urban areas and near its college campuses since the city officially approved their presence in June. Riders can rent the scooters for short periods of time, using an app on their smartphones.
