United Airlines to add nonstop flights from Cleveland to Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting the first week in January, United is adding nonstop service from Cleveland to several Florida cities to accommodate snowbirds, spring breakers, and anyone else fleeing Northeast Ohio’s winter weather.
The airline is adding this additional nonstop service as part of an expansion to accommodate those traveling to Florida for the holidays and spring break, according to United.
Starting on Jan. 5, United will offer nonstop flights from Cleveland to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, and Orlando seven days a week. Travelers will be able to fly direct to Tampa from Cleveland five days a week Jan. 5 through April 5.
Beginning Dec. 17, United will also add nonstop flights from Columbus, Ohio to Fort Myers.