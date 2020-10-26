University Hospitals doctor concerned with data that shows cancers are being detected later due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Jordan Winter, the chief of surgical oncology at University Hospitals, does not like what he is seeing in regards to new cancer patients during the pandemic.
“There are new data coming out and published where cancer patients are presenting at a later stage in the era of COVID,” he said.
That is a very troublesome trend and speaks to people, Dr Winter believes, being afraid to leave their homes and enter public places, specifically hospitals where they fear being more susceptible to the virus.
Quite simply, too many patients are ignoring symptoms that their primary care physician would see as concerning that would require a follow up visit with a specialist and hopefully a road to recovery.
“As a result, cancers are surfacing at a later stage which naturally leads to poor outcomes,” Dr. Winter said.
Initially during the pandemic and in some larger cities, there was concern that hospital space was going to be limited and there was even an recommendation from the American Society of Oncology that patients should put off cancer screening procedures.
But Dr. Winter said that does not mean that patients should avoid having symptoms checked.
“The added friction that the COVID climate presents towards patients seeing their doctors could have detrimental and unintended consequences,” Dr. Winter said.
It is understandable that some people would rather avoid medical buildings and hospitals during this time, but Dr. Winter stresses that medical facilities, including University Hospitals, are following strict guidelines for cleaning and mask wearing.
The consequences for waiting are dire.
“The prognosis is worse for later stage cancers,” Dr. Winter said, " The treatment options are more limited."
