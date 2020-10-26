Visitor from Tennessee gets carjacked in Cleveland as his wife undergoes medical treatment at the Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from out of state was visiting Cleveland so his wife could get medical treatment, was carjacked.
It was just about 6 p.m. a week ago when that visitor to Cleveland, Jeffrey Tepastte, got carjacked at the Sunoco gas station in an area known for crime.
Cleveland Police say thieves targeted the 72-year-old.
Investigators told 19 News that Jeffrey Tepastte pulled into the parking lot of the gas station and went into the store. When he came out, the three males believed to be between 15-23 years old approached him. One of them shoved a black handgun into Tepastte’s ribs and demanded he turns over the keys to his SUV. Wisely, He did just that, and the three suspects jump into the white Mazda CX-9 and drove off southbound towards Kinsman Road.
Tepastte’s wife’s credit cards were in the car, as was his golf clubs and phone.
The couple is from Tennessee and was in Cleveland because his wife received medical treatment at the Clinic Cleveland.
A closer look at the three young males police say masterminded the crime shows one with jeans with lots of holes in the pant legs, another with a red jacket on, and the third in a white hoodie with a very noticeable limp crossing the street from another gas station to lay in wait for a victim.
Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help identifying the three males. People tell 19 News crime happens a lot in the area and that they would like more police presence in the area of East 116th and Shaker.
