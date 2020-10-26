Visitor from Tennessee gets carjacked in Cleveland as his wife undergoes medical treatment at the Cleveland Clinic

Investigators told 19 News that Jeffrey Tepastte pulled into the parking lot of the gas station and went into the store. When he came out, the three males believed to be between 15-23 years old approached him. One of them shoved a black handgun into Tepastte’s ribs and demanded he turns over the keys to his SUV. Wisely, He did just that, and the three suspects jump into the white Mazda CX-9 and drove off southbound towards Kinsman Road.