Witnesses place accused Cleveland killer on property where 4-year-old was found, as jury sees chilling evidence in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In what turned out to be a deeply disturbing and chilling day in the courtroom, three witnesses testified on Monday that they personally saw the Cleveland man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy at the property where the child’s remains were found.
The testimony came just hours before the jury was shown pictures of Eliazar Ruiz’s remains.
The defendant, Romaine Tolbert, looked on as a trace evidence expert from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office described in detail what he observed inside the trash bags that the child had been dumped in prior to his discovery in 2017.
Ruiz’s body was almost completely decomposed.
His skeletal remains formed the shape of a small body inside the bag which contained decomposition fluid and signs of insect life.
A small patch of the boy’s hair was also found inside.
Several images from multiple angles and depths were shown on large television monitors throughout the courtroom.
The condition of the remains led to investigatory challenges.
“It greatly makes things more difficult in terms of recovering [outside] DNA. It’s detrimental to that. Also, the recovery of meaningful trace evidence may be diminished through decomposition and the interaction of decomposition fluid,” said Curtiss Jones, who oversees the trace evidence unit for the Medical Examiner.
He examined the bag for evidence that could potentially be linked to someone or some place other than Ruiz or the location where the remains were found.
Jones testified that the condition of the body, along with the outdoor environment in which the bag sat, made it difficult for investigators to find any such evidence.
The first three witnesses of the day were contractors or workers who were enlisted to help restore the home on the property in which the boy was found.
They testified that Tolbert was on site.
Last week, the homeowner’s son testified that he helped Tolbert get the job overseeing the demolition of the home interior, which was previously damaged in a fire.
Two of the men also reported a distinct, foul odor coming from somewhere near the house.
“I recall a smell ... smelling something bad,” said Sean Ferrell. “It definitely smelled like a dead animal.”
In his cross-examination, defense attorney Ed Vargas did not dispute Tolbert’s role in the project, but did question witnesses about their own presence at the work site.
“You were in and out of the work site all the time?” he asked Ferrell and another witness.
Both admitted they were not working there every day.
The line of questioning seemed to reiterate that the men couldn’t testify as to exactly what happened, but could merely place the defendant on the property.
Their testimony, along with a duplicate copy of a check paid to Tolbert by one of the witnesses, suggest he was on-site in the summer of 2017, months prior to Ruiz’s discovery.
Tolbert and his wife, Joanna Vega, were entrusted to care for the child by his mother as she dealt with several personal problems, including a drug addiction and multiple jail and prison stays.
Vega was the boy’s godmother.
After a lengthy investigation, both Tolbert and Vega were charged in Ruiz’s death.
Earlier this month, Vega pleaded guilty to several charges, including involuntary manslaughter. She’s expected to testify against Tolbert.
It was revealed in court today that Tolbert was allegedly spotted dumping multiple black trash bags at a home on the East Side in January of 2019 -- almost immediately after he and Vega were indicted for murder.
A Cleveland Police detective, who worked as a patrol officer then, testified Monday that she was one of the responding officers who brought the bags back to Cleveland Police headquarters for inspection.
A separate detective testified that he took photos of the contents, which included several household items, clothing and a children’s coloring book with the names of Tolbert and Vega’s children.
The trial resumes Tuesday morning.
