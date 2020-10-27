Amazon to hire 1,500 workers in Northeast Ohio for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon is looking for 1,500 seasonal workers to staff its Northeast Ohio operations during the holiday season, according to a company spokesperson
The seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives and benefits and could lead to long-term employment with the company, according to Amazon.
Currently, there are openings for warehouse workers in Cleveland posted to the company’s site.
Ohio’s unemployment was 8.4 percent in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s higher than the national average of 7.9 percent.
Amazon said it will hire 100,000 seasonal workers in the U.S. and Canada for the holiday season.
