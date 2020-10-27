Amazon to hire 1,500 workers in Northeast Ohio for the holidays

The jobs will offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and the possibility of long-term employment, according to Amazon.

Amazon said it will hire 100,000 workers to staff operations during the holidays. (Source: CNN)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | October 27, 2020 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 10:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon is looking for 1,500 seasonal workers to staff its Northeast Ohio operations during the holiday season, according to a company spokesperson

The seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives and benefits and could lead to long-term employment with the company, according to Amazon.

Currently, there are openings for warehouse workers in Cleveland posted to the company’s site.

Ohio’s unemployment was 8.4 percent in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s higher than the national average of 7.9 percent.

Amazon said it will hire 100,000 seasonal workers in the U.S. and Canada for the holiday season.

Click here to search job openings at Amazon.