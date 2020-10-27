Cleveland man does interview with 19 News before turning himself in for murder (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side, turned himself in to Cleveland police Tuesday.
Before walking into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, Harold Williams did an interview with 19 News.
Cleveland police said Williams shot and killed Angelo Catala, 24, outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria in the 7000 block of Lorain Road around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 21.
According to Cleveland police, Catala and Williams were involved in a car crash on Lorain Road.
After the accident, both men pulled over and got out in the parking lot of Nunzio’s Pizzeria.
Officers said the men argued in the restaurant parking lot and Williams then shot Catala, before driving away.
Catala ran inside the restaurant where he collapsed.
EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
