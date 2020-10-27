COVID-19 impacting overdose numbers: DEA says your child could be part of the solution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drug overdoses in Cleveland are back up after officials saw a dip in 2018.
The DEA believes they have a plan that could get those numbers back down, and Red Ribbon Week is where it all starts.
“Many people are aware of what ‘Red Ribbon’ means, but they don’t know the true spirit behind it,” said DEA Cleveland Rep. James Goodwin.
Red Ribbon Week, which ends on the Oct. 31, is a movement in honor of a man that lost his life trying to make a difference against drug abuse.
The prognosis is grim: Experts expect Cuyahoga County to reach 600 drug-related deaths by the end of the year, with COVID-19 playing a major role.
Just the weeks ago, the medical examiner confirmed 19 overdoses in just seven days.
Can focusing on children make a difference?
The DEA says yes. Teaching them the importance of staying away from drugs, they insist, will lower these numbers.
“Many things are virtual in the schools, Many of the community events that we would’ve had in person are online,” said Goodwin.
In the past, the DEA would go into classrooms, the community, and after-school programming and speak about the dangers of drugs.
They are hoping their online videos and activities will still have the same impact.
The DEA is also asking you at home to take the time to talk to your kids, because they believe it could truly make all the difference.
