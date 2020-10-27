Gov. DeWine issues 'critical’ plea with Ohioans as cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio is at a “critical” stage in the fight against COVID-19.
On Monday, Ohio topped 200,000 total reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic; a grim milestone for a state that seemingly slowed the spread of infections during an initial phase.
“All areas of the state are seeing increases in the number of COVID patients being treated in hospitals, in Intensive Care Units and on ventilators,” Gov. DeWine remarked during Tuesday’s briefing. “Hospitalized COVID-positive patients are at an all-time high.”
Eighty-two of Ohio’s 88 counties are currently showing high-incidence of infections.
With rising cases and hospitalizations, Gov. DeWine is asking county leaders and Ohioans to “redouble” efforts to contain the coronavirus, primarily through the use of face masks and social distancing.
“Because our problem is community spread, I’m asking leaders in each of our counties to come together to inventory where they are in this battle,” the governor said.
Beginning as early as Tuesday afternoon, Gov. DeWine said he will meet with representatives of counties with high incidence of COVID-19, starting with the three regions currently classified on the “watch list” for approaching “Purple Alert Level 4.”
