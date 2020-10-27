22 new deaths, an additional 2,509 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 5,239 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 202,740 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon as coronavirus cases across the state continue to spike.
An additional 11,671 cases and 312 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 18,433 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 3,771 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
