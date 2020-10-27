Lake County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden death of 26-year-old corrections officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that Corrections Officer Luis Castrillon died suddenly from a medical issue on Monday.
The 26-year-old started with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in February 2020 as a corrections officer.
“Luis was extremely energetic, a fast learner, and some one you could always count on to light up your day with his smile and excitement for his career in Corrections. He had an uncanny way of making others feel good about themselves,” Sheriff Frank Leonbruno wrote on social media.
Castrillon, who was engaged to his fiancé Omisha, graduated Lakeside High School in Ashtabula and previously worked at the Lake Erie Correctional facility beginning in 2015.
“We pray for Luis and his family during this time and express our condolences as his fellow officers and co-workers. We are better because of chance we had to know him, he will be greatly missed,” the sheriff added.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.