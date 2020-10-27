Lake Humane Society opens pet food pantry in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County residents who need help getting food for their pets now have somewhere to go.
Lake Humane Society recently opened Auggie’s Pet Food Pantry to provide dog and cat food to county residents in need.
The pantry is open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month in the Lake Humane Society Annex at 7564 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor.
No appointment is necessary and there is no income requirement.
“We never want someone to feel they have to surrender their pet because they cannot afford to feed them,” Lori Caszatt, Director of Marketing and Community Partnerships at Lake Humane Society, said.
Proof of residency in the form of a current driver’s license, mortgage/rent statement or utility bill are required.
The pet food pantry is named after Auggie, a boxer mix who came to Lake Humane Society in 2017 emaciated, dehydrated, anemic and close to death.
Auggie gained seven pounds in just seven days once he was in the care of Lake Humane Society and is now living with his forever family.
Lake Humane Society deiced to name the pantry after Auggie because of his resilience when faced with adversity.
