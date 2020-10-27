Lorain County man indicted for murder of 14-year-old boy

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The 26-year-old man charged with murdering a teenager at a park this summer, was indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury.
Edward Stokes Jr. was indicted on the charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, tampering with evidence and inducing panic.
Lorain police said Stokes shot and killed Denzyl Williams, 14, at Oakwood Park around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 22.
When officers arrived, they said Williams was laying on the basketball court, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately began first aid before the teen was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital and then MetroHealth Hospital.
Williams died from his injuries at MetroHealth Hospital, police said.
Stokes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Parma on Aug. 24.
Stokes is now being held in the Lorain County Jail on a $1 million bond.
He has a pre-trial scheduled for Oct. 28.
