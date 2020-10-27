Northeast Ohio Weather: Afternoon shower risk; Temperatures only in the upper 40s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another cold day for this time of year. I’m expecting most areas to remain below 50 degrees this afternoon. Widespread cloud cover in place. A disturbance rolling through will set off some showers. There is a better risk of rain downwind of Lake Erie, which will be east of Cleveland. The wind remains relatively light. A cloudy sky is in the forecast tonight. We will fall to around 40 degrees by early tomorrow morning. Drier air working in tomorrow will break up the clouds as the morning wears on. We finally get to see some sunshine around here.