Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine returns on Wednesday, widespread rain Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It certainly is an interesting forecast going forward, especially Thursday.
Let’s start with this evening.
Pockets of light rain/drizzle/mist will continue through the overnight hours.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by Wednesday morning.
Blessedly, the skies will slowly clear tomorrow morning, giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon.
Tomorrow will be glorious for late October.
Expect highs in the mid 50s.
Unfortunately, rain won’t be far behind.
The combination of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and another disturbance will make for a very wet, and borderline miserable, Thursday and Thursday night.
Highs will only top out in the upper 40s Thursday afternoon.
Yuck!
A few light showers will linger into Friday morning.
As far as Halloween weekend goes, we’ve got a dry forecast on the books for Saturday and Saturday night.
Expect highs in the upper 40s.
Trick-or-Treat temperatures will be falling into the mid 40s.
Rain will return to the forecast, albeit light, on Sunday afternoon.
High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.