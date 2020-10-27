Ohio Controlling Board approves governor’s plan to distribute $419.5 million in CARES Act funding to various sectors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Controlling Board approved on Monday Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposal on how $419.5 million in CARES Act will be distributed throughout the state’s sectors.
The federal funding will support Ohioans with continued recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Bars and restaurants will receive $37.5 million. Checks in the amount of $2,500 will be distributed to businesses with on-premise consumption.
- Starting Nov. 2, eligible Ohioans could receive a portion of $50 million for rental, mortgage, water, and sewer utility assistance.
- Higher education institutions will benefit from $100 million to assist with critical services on campus, including COVID-19 testing and mental health support.
- Small businesses of 25 employees or less will be provided with $125 million. Eligible businesses can apply, beginning Nov. 2, for $10,000 grants.
- Approximately $62 million in funding will support rural and critical access hospitals with care and increased costs for safety measures.
- Arts and non-profit organizations will receive $45 million.
“This package includes funding for small businesses, restaurants, bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits, and Ohio families, all of whom have been financially impacted by COVID-19,” Gov. DeWine shared on social media.
Ohio was originally allocated $1.26 billion in March as part of the federal Cares Act program.
