Ohio Gov. DeWine weighs in on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to US Supreme Court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reacted to Monday night’s Senate vote confirming President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Following the swearing in of Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court justice, Ohio’s governor, who has expressed support for the nominee since the president announced his selection, said he applauds the Senate on the confirmation.
The Senate’s vote was 52-48 on Monday night, with only Republican senator voting against Barrett’s nomination.
It was the first vote on a Supreme Court nominee that did not include support from the minority party; in this case, the Democrats.
Judge Barrett’s appointment, just over a week until the divisive 2020 election, will now fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
