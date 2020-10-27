Ohio Pint Day hopes to support breweries

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - If you’re looking for an excuse to enjoy a pint of beer on a Tuesday, look no further.
More than 100 breweries across the state are taking part in the Ohio Craft Brewers Associations’ Ohio Pint Day today by selling limited-edition pint glasses.
$1 from each glass will go to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.
The glasses feature an illustration of a phoenix.
Glass designer Adam Hernandez said he hopes the phoenix reminds people of rebirth and transformation.
Bars and restaurants in Ohio could use a new start; a recent poll conducted by the Ohio Restaurant Association found that 80% of restaurants in the state don’t expect to break even this year.
Local breweries participating in Ohio Pint Day include Great Lakes Brewing Company, Saucy Brew Works. and Fat Head’s Brewery and Beer Hall.
