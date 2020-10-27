Police looking for men who kidnapped and robbed a woman in Ohio City (video)

The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects in a kidnapping and aggravated robbery case. On October 12, 2020, a female was kidnapped by two males who forced her, at gunpoint, to withdraw money from her bank account using her ATM card. The vehicle the suspects were using is a Lavender MAZDA SUV CX7 with a license plate of HTT9445l. Detectives are seeking ANY information regarding those who have been in possession of this car since October 9, 2020 as when it was originally taken at gun point from 3412 East 139th Street. One suspect appears to be wearing a jacket with an American flag on the top front and tan Timberland boots. The second suspect is wearing a matching jacket and sweatpants with a white stripe down the side. Anyone with information is asked to contact Second District detectives at 216-623-5218.