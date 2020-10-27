Police looking for men who kidnapped and robbed a woman in Ohio City (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw money from her bank account in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
The attack occurred on Oct. 12 in the 3400 block of Hancock Avenue in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, according to a police press release.
A 31-year-old woman was sitting in her car outside her house when a man with a gun approached her car and said, “Don’t freak out. We just want your money," according to police.
The suspects forced the woman to drive to an ATM in the 4300 block of Clark Avenue and withdraw $900 from her bank account. At one point, one of the men hit her in the head with his gun, according to a police field case report.
The men also took a cell phone and a credit card.
One man was wearing a jacket with an American flag on the top front and tan Timberland boots, police say. The second suspect was wearing a matching jacket and sweatpants with a white stripe down the side.
The men were driving a lavender Mazda CX7 SUV with license plate HTT9445l. The car itself was stolen at gun point on Oct. 9 from 3400 block of East 139th Street in Mount Pleasant.
Detectives are seeking information about those who were in possession of the car after it was stolen.
Police released surveillance video of the suspects on Oct. 27 along with an appeal for help identifying the men. The video is not of the attack itself.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 216-623-5218.
