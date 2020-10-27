Positive case of COVID-19 at North Royalton High School

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a staff or student who tested positive for COVID-19 at North Royalton High School, Principal Sean Osborne announced Tuesday.
Osborne said the district is working closely with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to determine who has been in contact with the infected person.
If you have any questions, contact the North Royalton City Schools District Health Coordinator Carolyn Baetjer at 440-582-9067 or the Cuyahoga County Board of Health at 216-201-2000.
Click here to access the Ohio Department of Health’s summary of COVID-19 cases reported to schools by parents/guardians and staff.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.