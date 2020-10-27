Pumpkin rolling tradition continues for 53rd year in Chagrin Falls

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a tradition that’s more than half a century old-- and not even a pandemic could stop the pumpkins from rolling.
Monday night, high school seniors in Chagrin Falls gathered on Grove Hill to take part in the annual pumpkin roll.
As usual, participants threw pumpkins down the hill until it was slick with pumpkin guts.
Then, donning helmets to protect them from crashes and face masks to protect them from coronavirus, teenagers grabbed their sleds and took a ride.
In the weeks leading up to the roll, residents leave out pumpkins for teenagers to take to the roll.
Many people decorate their pumpkins with the year they participated in the roll as high school seniors or with sayings such as “let’s roll!”
It was the 53rd October high schoolers in Chagrin Falls celebrated the fall season this way.
