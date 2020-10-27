Record-setting year for visitors setting Cleveland up for a quicker recovery from COVID hospitality losses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Travel and tourism is down across the country, and here in Northeast Ohio it is predicted that visitor numbers could be down anywhere from 47%-67% in 2020, but Cleveland has an advantage as the hospitality industry struggles to wage a comeback.
Leaders in the hospitality industry say the pandemic will have lasting effects on the momentum that’s been growing for years.
“2020 has thrown a huge wrench in it to say the least. But it gives us a lot of hope and comfort that when we come back, and we will, that we’ll be starting from a place of strength,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Destination Cleveland.
Today Destination Cleveland released their 2019 metrics and predictions for 2020.
Last year was the ninth straight record-setting year for visitors to the area, with 19.6 million people visiting Cuyahoga County in 2019 for business and leisure travel.
That is a 31.5% increase in visitation, and a 45% growth in economic impact since 2011.
This translates to $1.2 billion in federal, state and local taxes, and a savings of more than $1,150 in taxes for each Cuyahoga County household.
The industry also produced $2.8 billion in employment income for locals through about 70,000 jobs in Cuyahoga County.
But the hospitality industry is arguably the hardest high by the pandemic.
Visitation to Cuyahoga county is expected to shrink by 47-67% 2020, leading to significant permanent job loss, reduced tax dollars rolling in, and a decrease of 56-75% in direct spending.
“Cleveland is actually faring slightly better than the nation in terms of its COVID impact. Still it is a devastating impact on travel and tourism related businesses,” Gilbert said.
However, Gilbert believes the strength of 2019 will help the region recover quicker.
“If you’re going to be down a certain percentage you’re going to start from a higher place. Based on where the national research is looking at when people are starting to travel, when they’ll feel most comfortable doing that, we think we are well-positioned because drivable leisure travel is what is going to come back first. And we’re starting to see a bit of that now. And that really is the bread and butter for places like Cleveland,” he said.
Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, says it will likely be 2024 before Cleveland fully recovers to its 2019 visitation levels, due to ongoing surges of cases, and their effect on consumer confidence.
“As a health crisis combined with an economic crisis, it will take longer for the travel and tourism industry to recover than its resurgence following the Great Recession of 2008. Consumer services involving social contact, such as restaurants and live entertainment, will face a much steeper recovery timeline than other sectors that can more easily accommodate social distancing," he said.
