RTA offering free rides all day on Election Day

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is offering free bus, rail and paratransit rides all day on Nov. 3.
The fares are sponsored by a $75,000 grant from the Cleveland Foundation.
“Now, more than ever, it is crucial that under-served populations that have lacked access to polling locations be able to exercise their right to participate fully in democracy,” RTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong said.
Cleveland joins other cities in Ohio, including Akron, Toledo and Columbus, in offering free public transit rides on Election Day.
