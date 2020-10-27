Stranger jumps in woman’s car at Cleveland gas station, forces her to drive him a short distance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman told police a stranger armed with a Taser jumped into her car at a gas station on Denison Avenue and forced her to drive him a short distance.
Cleveland police said the woman was pumping gas at the Gas USA in the 6500 block of Denison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 23.
The woman told police the man approached her while she was at the gas pump, showed the Taser and jumped in her passenger seat.
He demanded she get in the vehicle and begin driving.
After going a short distance, he told her to stop the car.
According to police, he then grabbed the woman’s backpack and ran westbound on Denison Avenue.
If you can help police find him, please call Cleveland Police Detective Norman at 216-623-5073 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
