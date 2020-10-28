Lorain Schools reports two new coronavirus cases

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District reported one new case of coronavirus in a student and one new case in an employee Tuesday.
The district reported the student tested positive through mandatory student-athlete testing.
The employee tested positive in a test administered by a personal doctor.
In total, the district reported eight active cases of coronavirus is students and staff members Tuesday.
Lorain Schools are currently operating in an online-only format.
Editor’s note: We have a clarification on the TV version of this story that ran at noon on Wednesday. We mistakenly showed video of the Horizon Science Academy, a charter school in Lorain. The COVID cases were detected in schools run by the public school district, not the charter school.
