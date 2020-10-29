Cleveland landlord says what, about us? Where is our help during the pandemic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio is once again offering rent and mortgage assistance to help people struggling during the pandemic.
Dianne Merriwether reached out to 19 News after having enough with a tenant who refused to pay her rent and utilities.
“You know, nobody asked for this, and we’re all trying to work together, but it’s not right when you work and can pay your rent, and you don’t pay it that’s not fair,” said Merriweather.
She tells 19 News, she’s lost more than 20 thousand dollars during this pandemic, and with this home particularly, she’s lost nearly 6 thousand dollars just in rent.
“The government needs to figure out a way to assist us because we are hurting out here,” said Merriweather.
After going to court several times, an eviction notice was finally placed on the door, and Diane was left with a property trashed and in shambles.
“And this is not going to stop at the end of the year,” said Merriweather. “They’re not going to let us evict people in the winter, so the landlords really need to make some serious decisions, and also, if they can hold out, don’t rent.”
In fact, Pacific Legal, a non-profit legal firm, is now suing the CDC on behalf of Ohio landlords for the right to evict during the pandemic.
“This is something we really invested to do but to see it just crumble,” said Merriweather "nobody cares about us and we’re always called these evil names, but no one takes our side and hear our cry ".
Merriweather plans to continue her legal fight, In hopes of getting back the money she has lost.
