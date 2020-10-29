Cleveland sees 1st COVID-19 related fatality in nearly 2 months, child among 41 more confirmed cases reported in city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, which brings the total cumulative deaths to 149 citywide.
This is the first COVID-19 related death the City of Cleveland reported since Sept. 3.
There are 41 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 6,307 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were a record-shattering 3,590 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
As of Thursday, there have been 196,864 confirmed cases and 4,963 fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 8.91 million confirmed cases and 228,324 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.