Community members mark 11 years since discovery of 11 women murdered by Cleveland serial killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It was one of the darkest days in Cleveland’s history. Nearly a dozen bodies were found in and around a house of horrors.
Thursday, 11 years later, emotions run high as calls for justice still echo on the empty lot where serial killer Anthony Sowell raped and strangled to death his innocent victims. The community came together to remember the murdered women, who had fallen through the cracks of society, to say their lives still have meaning.
The shock and the pain are still being felt among members of the Imperial Women Coalition who refuse to let the 11 souls whose bodies were found at East 123rd and Imperial Avenue be forgotten. The coalition is also demanding change and respect for all women.
Serial killer, Anthony Sowell, convicted after authorities uncovered his sadistic acts. Thursday, as in the past 10 years, family, friends and caring community residents gathered to say their names: Tishana Culver, Leshanda Long, Michelle Mason, Tonia Carmichael, Nancy Cobbs, Amelda Hunter, Telacia Forston, Janice Webb, Kim Smith, Crystal Dozier and Diane Turner.
They are remembered because they are somebody’s daughter, somebody’s mother, somebody’s aunt, somebody’s loved one, and a blight and stain on a system that didn’t act quickly enough to save their lives. Anthony Sowell sits convicted on Ohio’s death row waiting for the day he will be put to death.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.