Dozens of Northeast Ohio cities targeted by a crew of teenage car thieves

“It seems pretty orchestrated in that there are several people that will come to a particular area looking for cars, pulling on door handles, running house to house and just get dropped off by the main car that delivers them to the town, and then everybody seems to scurry and go door to door to door, and a lot of times people leave their keys in the car, or they leave drugs in the car, they leave firearms in the car, and they just pilfer through anything that’s unlocked and take whatever they can and if there are keys in the car or if the cars parked close enough to the residence where the key fob is hanging it might start by then just jumping in pushing on the pedal and pushing the button if it’s a push start vehicle,” Merhaut said.