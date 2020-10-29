FBI searching for man who they say robbed South Euclid bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a South Euclid bank on Thursday.
The suspect entered the Chase bank at 14133 Cedar Road shortly before 12:21 p.m.
He stepped up to the teller counter and told the employee he had a gun and to give him all the money in her drawer, according to an FBI release.
The employee gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, and he exited the bank, heading northbound on Miramar Boulevard.
The suspect is under 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a yellow construction vest, the FBI said.
He was also wearing a mask over his nose and mouth.
The man is described as speaking with a stutter and possibly having face tattoos.
The FBI is asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to call 216-622-6842. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available.
