FirstEnergy fires CEO and 2 additional executives after violating company code of conduct related to ‘government investigations’

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead FirstEnergy and I am deeply committed to the future of this company,” said Steven E. Strah, CEO of FirstEnergy. “I have seen firsthand the strong management team and deep bench of highly capable leaders across our organization, and I am confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our stakeholders as we remain intently focused on our business priorities through this transition and beyond. Together, we will advance our mission for the benefit of customers, communities, and our employees.”