Northeast Ohio weather: Rain continues into the first half of Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread rain will be in the area today and the rain threat continues tonight.
Travel will be slow.
The heaviest swaths of rain moved out this morning, but on-and-off steady rain continues through tonight.
Area of low pressure (Zeta remnants) will track into Virginia this afternoon then off the Atlantic Coast by this evening.
A good half to one inch of additional rain is forecast today and tonight.
Colder air moves in overnight.
Showers and drizzle will be around the first half of the day Friday.
Temperatures remain cold with highs in the low to middle 40s.
