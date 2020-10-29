Police look for silver Cadillac after fatal hit-skip crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the vehicle that struck and killed a 64-year-old man on Friday.
Police say a Silver Cadillac CTS was involved in a crash that killed George Fry.
The SUV, model years 2003 through 2007, may have heavy damage to the left front and be missing parts.
Below is a photo of the same make and model of the car, but is not the actual suspect vehicle:
Fry was crossing the street when a car headed south on South Arlington Street struck him, police say.
Officers found Fry lying unresponsive in the roadway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Tipsters can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
