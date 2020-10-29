Report: Justice Department quietly drops Tamir Rice case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Justice Department has quietly dropped the Tamir Rice case more than a year ago, according to a New York Times report.
Rice, who was 12 at the time, was carrying a pellet gun and was shot by a Cleveland Police officer in 2014.
The NY Times said career prosecutors had asked in 2017 to use a grand jury to gather evidence in their investigation, setting off tensions inside the department. The department supervisors let the request languish for two years before finally denying permission in August 2019, essentially ending the inquiry without fully conducting it.
But more than a year later, the department has yet to take the bureaucratic steps to close the case, like completing a draft memo explaining why it declined to indict anyone, the NY Times said. And it has not told the Rice family or the public that it will not charge the police officer.
The NY Times said the Justice Department’s press office declined to comment. Henry Hilow, a lawyer for the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association who represented the two officers involved in the case, did not return a phone message left with his assistant on Thursday.
Subodh Chandra a former federal prosecutor who is representing the Rice family released a statement on Facebook.
"It was devastating to learn that this supposedly “law-and-order” administration slow-rolled the investigation to let the statute of limitations run out, hid from the crime victim’s family its decision not to prosecute, and let the officers get away with murder and obstruction of justice.
"It’s disheartening that federal authorities also haven’t heeded the Rice family’s call to investigate the special treatment the county prosecutors gave the officers by letting them read self-serving, pre-written statements to the grand jury, and then taking a dive on cross examining the officers—coddling that is never afforded to any other targets of criminal investigation anywhere. That apparent collusion between the prosecutors and police union merited scrutiny.
The stench of political interference hovers over this case. It’s tragic that some public officials just can’t bear the thought of equal justice for all."
You can read more of the NY Times report here.
