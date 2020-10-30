Absentee ballot application, political ads among items recovered from car of arrested Northeast Ohio mail carrier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio mail carrier is facing federal charges for allegedly delaying service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
De’Andrian Rice was taken into custody and charged with delay or destruction of mail or newspapers at a time when voters are relying on the United States Postal Service more than ever in the weeks and days leading up to the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“Americans depend upon the reliability and security of the U.S. mail, especially during this election season,” said U.S Attorney Justin Herdman. “Actions by mail carriers and postal employees that violate this trust will result in federal prosecution.”
Investigators say the 27-year-old Maple Heights woman, who worked on routes in Cleveland and Bedford, was arrested while off duty on Oct. 19.
Police and the U.S. Postal Services Office of the Inspector General searched Rice’s vehicle and found 335 pieces of mail, including the following items, in the truck of her car:
- 1 Ohio Secretary of State absentee ballot application
- 88 pre-sorted standard mail from the city of Cleveland Water Department
- 32 Dolly Parton book club books (bound and sealed in cellophane)
- 20 partisan political advertisements
- 15 pieces of voter participation center mail
- 14 general election mailers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
The absentee ballot application was returned to the affected customer, and the rest of the items were returned to the mail stream.
“The vast majority of the 630,000 postal employees are hard-working, trustworthy individuals who work around the clock to deliver the nation’s mail,” said U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely, who assisted in the investigation. “However, when one of them chooses to violate that trust, special agents with the USPS OIG will investigate and pursue criminal charges and the employee’s removal.”
Postal crimes can be reported by calling 1-888-USPSOIG.
Rice is expected to make her initial appearance on Friday afternoon.
