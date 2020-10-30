Airbnb threatens possible legal action against Ohio guests who violate party ban over Halloween weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Airbnb issued a reminder to guests staying in Ohio rental listings that parties are banned over Halloween weekend and until further notice due to pandemic concerns.
The company said legal action could be pursued if guests violate Airbnb’s rules prohibiting parties, which was prompted over concerns about the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases.
One-night reservations were also prohibited over Halloween weekend as an added health safety measure.
“The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts' homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties. This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in,” the company said in a statement to 19 News.
Guests who made a reservation over Halloween weekend are required to attest that they could be removed from the property and face legal action if Airbnb’s rules are broken.
Airbnb recently took legal action and sued the guests who hosted an unauthorized party at an Ohio home.
