Akron minister offering to officiate LGBTQ+ weddings for free as worried same sex couples rush to the altar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Some LGBTQ+ couples are very concerned about the future of their families as the Supreme Court tilts further right. One Akron minister is offering to officiate weddings for same-sex couples free of charge.
Kate Landis is the Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron. She says as a straight married woman, she recognizes the amount of privilege she has and how much is at stake for the LGBTQ+ community.
“The rights that gay, lesbian, bisexual and queer people have related to marriage are really substantial in terms of being able to visit each other in the hospital, make medical decisions for their spouse if their spouse is unable to, inherit money, veterans benefits,” said Kate Landis, Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron.
During her confirmation hearings, Amy Coney Barrett was asked if Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case that made same-sex marriage a constitutional right, was correctly decided.
“I cannot answer that question because I cannot suggest agreement or disagreement with precedents of the Supreme Court,” said Coney Barrett.
Coney-Barrett did say if there was a challenge to the case, it’s likely the lower courts would shut it down before it made it to the Supreme Court, but Coney Barrett did previously defend chief Justice John Roberts' dissent in Obergefell that same-sex marriage should be up to the states. If the case were to be overturned, that is exactly what would happen.
“In Ohio, I don’t think it will be likely that we will adopt same sex marriage, but we don’t know, so a lot of couples are in a hurry to get married before the Supreme Court could do away with that right,” Landis said.
Landis is offering to officiate same sex marriages free of charge. Since making the offer on social media, she says dozens of couples have reached out.
“Especially at a time when so many people have lost jobs and have lost health insurance, what we’re seeing is a tremendous amount of poverty for people who before had middle class income and so doing something like affording a wedding officiant is not in their budget,” said Landis. “It’s expensive. It’s around $500, and that’s usually because weddings are planned far in advance, and there’s a rehearsal and all that.”
If you are interested, you can contact Landis at the UU Church of Akron.
