Barberton Fire Department rescues 3 people from burning home; 1 later died due to injuries

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old man died after being pulled from a burning home Friday morning.
Barberton firefighters said the fire began inside a two-story house in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. around 4:45 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames.
John Davis was rescued from the second floor of the home and rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries at 4:45 a.m., said firefighters.
A second person rescued from that floor is being treated at Summa Barberton Hospital.
A third person was rescued from the front porch.
Their names are not being released.
One firefighter was also injured and taken to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal and Barberton Fire Department are investigating the cause of the blaze.
