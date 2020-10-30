Barberton Fire Department rescues 3 people from burning home; 1 later died due to injuries

By Avery Williams and Aria Janel | October 30, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 5:56 PM

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 64-year-old man died after being pulled from a burning home Friday morning.

Barberton firefighters said the fire began inside a two-story house in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. around 4:45 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames.

John Davis was rescued from the second floor of the home and rushed to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries at 4:45 a.m., said firefighters.

A second person rescued from that floor is being treated at Summa Barberton Hospital.

A third person was rescued from the front porch.

Their names are not being released.

One firefighter was also injured and taken to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal and Barberton Fire Department are investigating the cause of the blaze.

