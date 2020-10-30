Cleveland food delivery service, BlkDash, launches mobile app

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Black-owned food delivery service is launching their mobile app Friday in Cleveland.
The business is called BlkDash.
The company claims to be the first Black-owned food delivery service in Cleveland.
“Our goal is to help strengthen the community by providing more jobs, bringing families together, and being leaders in technology,” BlkDash President Nasha Fuentes said in a statement to 19 News.
The business partners with local restaurants, according to the statement.
The business is holding an event for the app launch. See additional details below.
Learn more about BlkDash here.
