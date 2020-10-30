Cleveland man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy found not guilty of murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man on trial for the death of a 4-year-old boy was found not guilty of murder.
The jury of six men and six women acquitted Romaine Tolbert on the most serious charges but did find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter and several underlying charges.
Ruiz died in the care of Tolbert and his wife Joanna Vega; his remains were found in the yard of a then-vacant home on Cleveland’s West Side in 2017.
Both Vega and Tolbert were charged with murder in January of 2019.
Vega took a deal with prosecutors to testify against Tolbert. Each of them claimed the boy was in the other’s possession when he died.
Tolbert will be sentenced at a later date; he’s facing more than 20 years in prison.
Vega’s sentencing was delayed until the conclusion of Tolbert’s trial.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.