Cleveland Police search for duo accused of stealing car and using credit cards found inside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to identify the two suspects in the grand theft of a motor vehicle and credit card theft.
Police said a female parked her car on the street in the 3800 block of Woodbine Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Twelve hours later, she noticed it was missing, according to police.
Police said the victim was able to use her car’s GPS to find it parked at the Edgewater Landing apartments on 1330 West Boulevard.
The victim’s wallet that was in the glove compartment was missing and her credit cards were used multiple times at multiple locations, according to police.
Police said surveillance cameras captured two females using her credit card at Sally’s Beauty at Steelyard Commons and Walgreens at 16803 Lorain Avenue.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photos of the suspects:
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify them or have any other information on these crimes.
