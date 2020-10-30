District: Willoughby Middle, South High School students to learn virtually due to staff absences, quarantines

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Eastlake Schools announced Thursday night that South High School students will transition to at-home learning due to the amount of staff members in quarantine.
The district also said Willoughby Middle School students will learn virtually Friday due to staff absences caused by quarantine or illness.
“At this time, the current quarantines brought on by COVID-19 have made it impossible to staff the building,” Willoughby Eastlake Schools said in a Facebook post.
South High School students begin online learning Friday, according to the post. The district will announce a reopening date after evaluating safety with the Lake County General Health District, the post said.
The district said it hopes to reopen Willoughby Middle School Monday.
All other Willoughby Eastlake school buildings remain open.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.