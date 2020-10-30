Dunkin' Restaurants to hire nearly 1,000 employees in Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Dunkin' Restaurants announced a goal of hiring nearly 1,000 employees at their Northeast Ohio franchises Friday.
There are 120 locations hiring in Northeast Ohio, including Cleveland, Youngstown, Akron and Canton, according to a press release from Dunkin'.
Available positions include Managers, Assistant Managers, Store Openers, Crew and more.
“We know there are qualified candidates who may be looking for a new career opportunity or a new position after losing a job during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gerry Blum, Dunkin' Franchisee, said in the release.
“Dunkin' restaurants offer exciting career paths for those who are ready to join our teams in Northeast Ohio,” he continued.
The release said the interview process will follow social distancing guidelines.
Earlier this year, Dunkin’ partnered with Southern New Hampshire University to offer low-cost college degrees to franchisees and their employees.
Visit this link for more information about applying.
