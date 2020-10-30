Eastlake resident confronts would-be thief attempting to break into car (video)

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Eastlake resident confronted a would-be thief who was attempting to break into his car Friday morning, and the incident was captured on his ring camera, Eastlake Police said in a Facebook post.
Police said shortly before 4 Friday morning, a call came in from a resident on East 331 Street. He was alerted to movement in his driveway from his ring camera. He found a man attempting to enter his cars and yelled at the suspect and then called police.
The suspect ran to a larger dark color SUV that was waiting for him and took off. Officers were in the area within two minutes and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle or subjects. While investigating, police said officers located several vehicles with their doors open and had been entered.
Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles.
The suspects return to areas where they have had success, which is why they keep coming back to Eastlake, police said.
Police also said to bring your garage door openers inside if you have an attached garage. They have seen in Lake and surrounding counties that they will enter garages or homes to get keys.
Police said to remain alert and call EPD at (440) 951-1400 with any suspicious activity.
