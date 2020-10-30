19 First Alert Weather Day: First accumulating snow for some on Sunday coupled with strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A powerful cold front is forecast to sweep through Northeast Ohio on Sunday. A blast of cold and strong winds will happen behind the front.
Winds could gust over 45 mph at times, which could cause some power problems and damage.
It’ll be rain with the front in the morning, and we will hit our high around 50 degrees fairly early.
Lake effect winter mix sets up during the afternoon.
Sunday night will feature strong winds and lake effect snow. It will mix with rain along the lakeshore.
The current forecast does have snow accumulation inland Sunday night. We will numbers as the weekend goes on. The opportunity is there for several inches in spots.
The Browns game will no doubt be impacted
The team will certainly be on this all weekend. This will only be a little appetizer of winter. The extended forecast is much calmer next week and we warm up.
