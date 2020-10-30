Grand jury indicts man accused of killing elderly Cleveland landscaper

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of killing the owner of a Cleveland landscaping company in September 2019 was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Sedrick Hawkins, 25, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.
Cleveland police said Hawkins attacked Larry Manno, 74, inside his Buckeye Avenue business, Manno Landscaping, on Sept. 16, 2019.
Manno died several weeks after the attack.
Family members said Manno’s injuries included a punctured lung, numerous broken ribs, a broken sternum and head trauma.
Manno’s secretary found him on the shop floor around 12:40 p.m. after returning from running an errand.
U.S. Marshals arrested Hawkins on Oct. 19, 2020 in the 3100 block of E. 99th Street.
“The community members in the Buckeye neighborhood did an outstanding job assisting police with identifying the suspect in the tragic murder of Mr. Manno. The Cleveland Police and members of the NOVFTF never gave up on finding Mr. Manno’s killer. Anyone who commits crimes such as this in our community will be sought until they are arrested and brought before the justice system for their crimes," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Hawkins is being held on a $1 million bond and has a pre-trial scheduled for Nov. 5.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.