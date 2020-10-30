Health leaders discuss COVID-19 data in Cuyahoga County as record-high number of cases reported in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as well as County Executive Armond Budish, discussed the area’s latest COVID-19 case data.
A virtual briefing was held on Friday afternoon:
Remarks on Friday came after Cuyahoga County was removed from the watch list for approaching “Purple Alert Level 4” after meeting just four of the seven key indicators on Ohio’s color-coded public health advisory map.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 686 deaths in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland, as well as 21,266 coronavirus cases; the second-most in the state.
